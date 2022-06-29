Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

