Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $215.48.
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
