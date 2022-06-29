Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,223. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

