Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 158 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.