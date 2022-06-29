Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,163. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

