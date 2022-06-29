Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

