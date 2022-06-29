Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

