Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 20,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,653. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $630,527. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

