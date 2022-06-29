Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,290 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

