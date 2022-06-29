Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.18. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 98,969 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

