Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of Agrico Acquisition worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 367,450 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 169,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RICO stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Agrico Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sectors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.