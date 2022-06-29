Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $76.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

