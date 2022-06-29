AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.84

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

