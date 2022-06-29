AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.50 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,439.19 and a beta of 0.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

