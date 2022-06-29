Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.97

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.97 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 152556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$788.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. Analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

