Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

