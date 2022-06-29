Advisor Resource Council Sells 51,162 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,162 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

