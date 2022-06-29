Advisor Resource Council Sells 36,684 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,963,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

