Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,720 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $795,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.71. 49,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

