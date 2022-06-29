Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

