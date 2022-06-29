Advisor Resource Council Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

