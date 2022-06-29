Advisor Resource Council Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 3,491,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06.

