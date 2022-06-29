Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.13% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

