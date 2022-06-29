Advisor Resource Council Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,474. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.