Advisor Resource Council Buys 39,464 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 28,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.