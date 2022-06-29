Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.75 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 85,909 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.40. The company has a market capitalization of £104.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92.

Get Advanced Oncotherapy alerts:

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.