Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Trading Up 2.5%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.46 and last traded at $85.17. Approximately 792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,992 shares of company stock valued at $168,502 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

