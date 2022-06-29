Adam Semple Sells 17,357 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Adam Semple sold 17,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76), for a total value of £10,761.34 ($13,202.48).

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 62.94 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Severfield plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £194.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

