Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 47,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,076.92). Also, insider Stephen Davidson bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($469.19).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.