Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

ACU stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Acme United worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acme United in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.