Achain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $371,259.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $371,259.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

