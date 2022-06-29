ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.