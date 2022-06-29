ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ABB makes up 2.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

