Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Steven Sewell bought 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,783.04 ($62,349.33).

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

