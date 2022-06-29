8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,488.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $133,354.56 and approximately $2,488.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002841 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

