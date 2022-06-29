89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
ETNB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
