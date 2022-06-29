89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get 89bio alerts:

ETNB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.