8,406 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

