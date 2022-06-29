81,217 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after acquiring an additional 353,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

AXTA stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

