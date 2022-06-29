712,177 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 712,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

