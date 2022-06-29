4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider Buys A$168,000.00 in Stock

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Rating) insider Guido Arnout acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$168,000.00 ($116,666.67).
The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
About 4DS Memory (Get Rating)
