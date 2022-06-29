3,143 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

