23,938 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.