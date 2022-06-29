20,517 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. 105,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,966. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

