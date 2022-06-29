20,389 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global Payments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.