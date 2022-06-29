17,496 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.5% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,861. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

