14,673 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 247,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,565,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

