13,050 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 777,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 446,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.