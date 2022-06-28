Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.77. 20,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.41.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

