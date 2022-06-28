Zcash Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $60.85 or 0.00294541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $894.76 million and $72.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00080615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,704,444 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

