Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) Plans to Raise $17 Million in July 5th IPO

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) is planning to raise $17 million in an IPO on Tuesday, July 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Yoshiharu Global Co. generated $6.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.6 million. The company has a market-cap of $57.4 million.

EF Hutton and Valuable Capital Limited served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Yoshiharu Global Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO. Its structure was changed in a May 27, 2022, S-1/A filing to only stock from its initial form as a unit offering, and the number of shares was cut to 3.75 million shares, down from 4.0 million shares (part of the unit offering) initially. EF Hutton, previously the sole book-runner, now is teamed with Valuable Capital Limited, which was added as a joint book-runner in the S-1/A filing dated May 27, 2022. The price range remains $4.00 to $5.00 each. The proposed stock symbol is “YOSH” on the NASDAQ.) Yoshiharu is a fast-growing Japanese restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of our 2016 debut and has continued to expand our top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 6 restaurant stores with an additional 3 new restaurant stores under construction/development and an additional 8 restaurant stores expected to open in 2022. We take pride in our warm, hearty, smooth, and rich bone broth, which is slowly boiled for over 12 hours. Customers can taste and experience supreme quality and deep flavors. Combining the broth with the fresh, savory, and highest-quality ingredients, Yoshiharu serves the perfect, ideal ramen, as well as offers customers a wide variety of sushi, bento menu and other favorite Japanese cuisine. Our acclaimed signature Tonkotsu Black Ramen has become a customer favorite with its slow cooked pork bone broth and freshly made, tender chashu (braised pork belly). Our mission is to bring ramen and Japanese cuisine to the mainstream, by providing a meal that customers find comforting. Since the inception of the business, we have been making our own ramen broth and other key ingredients such as pork chashu and flavored eggs from scratch, whereby upholding the quality and taste of our foods, including the signature texture and deep, rich flavor of our handcrafted broth. Moreover, we believe that slowly cooking the bone broth makes it high in collagen and rich in nutrients. Yoshiharu also strives to present food that is not only healthy, but also affordable. We feed, entertain and delight our customers, with our active kitchens and bustling dining rooms providing happy hours, student and senior discounts, and special holiday events. As a result of our vision, customers can comfortably enjoy our food in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. “.

Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and has 120 employees. The company is located at 6940 Beach Blvd. Suite D-705, Buena Park, CA 90621 and can be reached via phone at (714) 694-2403 or on the web at http://www.yoshiharuramen.com/.

