Xend Finance Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $172,274.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,386.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.34 or 0.16346602 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015135 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

